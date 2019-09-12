Dollar Gen New (DG) Stock Price Rose While Polen Capital Management Trimmed Position by $202.90 Million; Five9 (FIVN) Market Value Declined While Conestoga Capital Advisors Lifted Its Position

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 1.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 6.06M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $819.28 million, down from 7.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $158.29. About 679,472 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 12,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 503,987 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.85M, up from 491,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 599,670 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $349.77 million for 28.89 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westover Limited Company, Delaware-based fund reported 29,841 shares. Fmr Ltd Com has invested 0.14% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Regions Finance reported 118,133 shares stake. Columbus Circle Investors holds 66,383 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap reported 75,903 shares. Hilltop owns 3,288 shares. Chilton Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 76,226 shares stake. Jones Finance Lllp reported 6,353 shares. Argi Invest Lc has 0.05% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 6,456 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 1.28 million shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar owns 52,305 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Cookson Peirce And Inc reported 8,500 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cibc Markets holds 10,272 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 87,315 were reported by First Advisors Limited Partnership. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md invested in 25.66M shares or 0.49% of the stock.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Best Buy, Campbell Soup, Costco, Dell, Dollar Tree and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 25, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Will Dollar General or Dollar Tree Earnings Come Out on Top Thursday? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dollar General EPS beats by $0.17, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Retail Stocks DECK, DG Get Bull Notes to Start Trading Week – Schaeffers Research” published on August 19, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cloudera, Dollar General, GE, Lyft, Match, MongoDB, Palo Alto, Papa Johnâ€™s, Slack, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $20.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 86,364 shares to 10.19M shares, valued at $1.16 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 43,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why There’s More Strong Growth Ahead for Five9 – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Good News for Five9 (FIVN) – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Five9 Stock Popped Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Five9 (FIVN) CEO â€“ Making Progress to Change a Quarter-Trillion Dollar Call Center Industry – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Profitconfidential.com‘s news article titled: “Five9 Inc: FIVN Stock Hits 2019 Forecast on Record Q2 Results, Still Has Upside – Profit Confidential” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $4.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 32,520 shares to 4,788 shares, valued at $344,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nve Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 112,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,357 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).