Dollar Gen New (DG) Stake Held by Usa Financial Portformulas Corp; Ftb Advisors Has Increased Its Position in Exelon Com Npv (EXC) as Valuation Declined

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 33.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 3,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 15,672 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87M, up from 11,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $156.23. About 1.93 million shares traded or 7.55% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Exelon Corp Com Npv (EXC) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 8,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 97,971 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.70 million, up from 89,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp Com Npv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $48.45. About 10.38M shares traded or 75.57% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 04/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Exelon Utilities Passing Along $525M to Customers Because of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 07/05/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 02/04/2018 – Exelon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Five Exelon Utilities Issue Request for Proposals Regarding Aggregation of Capacity Resources in PJM; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd Icebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION SAYS FILED WITH ISO NEW ENGLAND INC TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION’S UNITS 7, 8, 9, AND JET UNIT ON JUNE 1, 2022; 22/04/2018 – DJ Exelon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXC); 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

