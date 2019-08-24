Dollar Gen New (DG) Stake Held by 1832 Asset Management Lp; Osborne Partners Capital Management Cut Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 11,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 76,113 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, down from 87,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 1261.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 4,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 4,712 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $472,000, up from 346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $136.99. About 1.35 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 36,529 shares to 169,566 shares, valued at $8.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 21,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,064 shares, and cut its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverpark stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) holds 0.02% or 1,734 shares in its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company has invested 0.12% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Df Dent & Company Inc reported 0.11% stake. 230 are owned by Shelton Cap. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Putnam Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 2,442 shares. Massachusetts Finance Serv Ma owns 2.66M shares. Agf Invs owns 234,170 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs invested in 8,799 shares. Cambridge Investment Advisors reported 0.02% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 1.12 million shares. American National Registered Investment Advisor invested in 5,238 shares. Intrust Bankshares Na has 3,956 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System has 0.25% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 1.72M shares.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Goldman: Buy This Retail Stock Amid the Trade War – Schaeffers Research” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Retail Stocks DECK, DG Get Bull Notes to Start Trading Week – Schaeffers Research” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Retail sector looks for Walmart salvation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar General Has More Expansion in Store for Q2 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: CBS, Disney, Mattel, Uber And More – Benzinga” on August 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Trouble In the Magic Kingdom? – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Race Against Time’: Experts React To Disney’s Q3 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 1.09% stake. Troy Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.34% or 62,119 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins owns 0.88% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 58,991 shares. Manchester Cap Ltd Liability Co has 13,360 shares. Aull And Monroe Management has invested 0.97% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Private Asset Mgmt accumulated 82,420 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Barr E S And accumulated 35,061 shares. Hilltop Hldg Inc reported 9,777 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Moreover, Apg Asset Nv has 1.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5.55 million shares. Utah-based Utah Retirement System has invested 0.83% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 2,521 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) reported 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Mercantile Tru invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.45% or 276,004 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Capital Limited Liability has 0.39% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 37,970 shares.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 27,247 shares to 231,466 shares, valued at $11.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 10,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).