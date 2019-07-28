Dollar Gen New (DG) Shares Declined While Confluence Wealth Management Has Lifted Holding by $439,348; 3G Capital Partners LP Has Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $17.06 Million

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09 million, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 182.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 3,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,713 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $682,000, up from 2,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $137.97. About 1.06M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

3G Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $11.34B and $895.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) by 6,871 shares to 10,299 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Milestone Grp stated it has 0.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Street reported 313.11 million shares or 2.88% of all its holdings. Fiera Cap Corp stated it has 791,932 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Egerton (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 9.83 million shares or 8.19% of the stock. Wharton Business reported 0.47% stake. S Muoio & Company Ltd Company invested in 10,643 shares. Zeke Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 216,072 shares. Mcgowan Group Inc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.1% or 5,226 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company holds 3.46% or 218,138 shares in its portfolio. Laurion Cap Management LP has 26,513 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Weatherstone Management has invested 0.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Perella Weinberg Cap Limited Partnership owns 0.37% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 66,054 shares. Inr Advisory Serv Lc stated it has 71 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 3.26% or 644,447 shares. Payden And Rygel, a California-based fund reported 346,100 shares.

