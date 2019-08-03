Dollar Gen New (DG) Shareholder Tt International Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.61 Million as Valuation Rose; Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lifted Its Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Stake by $1.00 Million

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 12,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 542,205 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.85M, up from 529,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $68.08. About 563,244 shares traded or 23.68% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04

Tt International decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 13.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International sold 13,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 89,751 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71 million, down from 103,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 1.98M shares traded or 12.53% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15

Tt International, which manages about $8.38B and $948.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 25,600 shares to 69,600 shares, valued at $12.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 102,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc has invested 0.09% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Natl Asset Management has 0.04% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 2,587 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.21% or 2.68 million shares. Syntal Prtn Ltd Co owns 5,000 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.23% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Tiaa Cref Management Ltd reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Spectrum Gru stated it has 5,770 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 26,902 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, Bright Rock Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.56% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Psagot House Ltd reported 0.08% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability invested in 72,823 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 16 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shanda Asset Ltd has invested 0.39% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15 million for 21.15 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Corp reported 11 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Country Trust Commercial Bank has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 64,780 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 15,318 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Fil Ltd holds 70,819 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans stated it has 11,773 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Llc holds 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) or 83 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Company invested 0.07% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Assetmark reported 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). 23,698 were reported by Starr Int. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% stake.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 13,542 shares to 715,682 shares, valued at $29.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 16,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04M shares, and cut its stake in Par Technology Corp (NYSE:PAR).