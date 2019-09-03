Dollar Gen New (DG) Shareholder Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Trimmed Position by $1.19 Million; As Genworth Finl (Put) (GNW) Share Price Rose, Centerbridge Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $3.79 Million

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (GNW) by 32.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 1.26 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.57M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83M, down from 3.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.43. About 1.71 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Sticks With FY Guidance; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA NEW ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK OF UP TO A$100M; 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE REFILED JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE WITH CFIUS; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Rev $2.12B; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SOME SIGNS OF SOFTENING IN CURE RATES IN 1Q; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Enhances Encompass Integration to Include New Functionality for Contract Underwriting Services; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.43B market cap company. It closed at $156.09 lastly. It is up 36.56% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $319.75 million for 28.48 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medpace Hldgs Inc by 25,244 shares to 26,882 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Editas Medicine Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Park Corporation Oh has invested 0.31% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Frontier Cap Ltd invested in 1.23% or 1.45M shares. Sather Fincl Group invested in 2.21% or 91,241 shares. Ent Fincl Svcs holds 0% or 23 shares. Congress Asset Ma reported 509,881 shares stake. City Holdings Com has 0.56% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 37,732 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 1.89 million shares. Westover Lc holds 32,125 shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. 366,307 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp. 161,850 are owned by Nuveen Asset Lc. Amica Mutual Co invested in 0.61% or 41,143 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 21,900 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 8,730 were reported by Trust Invest Advisors. Ironwood Fincl Limited Co reported 0.01% stake.

