Dollar Gen New (DG) Shareholder Principal Financial Group Lowered Stake by $7.20 Million as Share Value Rose; As El Paso Elec Co (EE) Stock Rose, Holder Clearbridge Investments Has Increased Holding

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 60,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 2.23 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266.37 million, down from 2.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $157.8. About 1.74 million shares traded or 0.37% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 5,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.21% . The institutional investor held 29,075 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 23,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in El Paso Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $67.03. About 173,342 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 17/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO EE.N : WILLIAMS CAPITAL GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El Paso Downtown/Convention Center; 17/04/2018 – US Customs: El Paso Sector Kicks off 21st Annual BSI Awareness Campaign; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE ON LINE 2000 DUE TO AN ANOMALY ON LINE, DOWNSTREAM OF LORDSBURG COMPRESSOR STATION; 16/04/2018 – US Customs: The U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector Kicks off 21st Border Safety Initiative; 08/03/2018 – Dir Wertheimer Gifts 115 Of El Paso Electric Co; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CONTINUES WITH ‘STAND-ALONE’ PLAN; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Und/Aaa Enh To El Paso Isd, Tx’s Goult; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; CIMARRON CONSTRAINT POINT WILL BE REDUCED TO ZERO DEKATHERMS PER DAY BEGINNING GAS DAY MAY 31; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $175.7 MLN VS $171.3 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Tru Na has 0.12% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 234,170 were reported by Agf Invs Inc. Legal General Gp Pcl holds 1.81M shares. Ls Investment Ltd Llc reported 6,234 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C invested in 1.01 million shares or 0.57% of the stock. Trustmark Retail Bank Department stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 1.92 million shares. 5,398 were reported by Wetherby Asset Mgmt. Rothschild Inv Corp Il reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Banque Pictet & Cie owns 55,393 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg invested in 0.11% or 219,269 shares. Davenport Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 2,342 shares. Landscape Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.22% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.18M for 28.80 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 8,743 shares to 717,433 shares, valued at $29.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY) by 70,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.32M shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.19 million shares or 3.66% less from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Serv Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 50 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 1.44M shares or 0.03% of the stock. 416,109 are held by Ameriprise Fincl. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 14,687 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 1,800 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated reported 185,879 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 29,075 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Lc reported 0.01% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Morgan Stanley reported 70,365 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Moody Bancshares Trust Division holds 86 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 635,859 shares. Raymond James & has invested 0% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Foundry Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) or 7,175 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 31,100 shares.