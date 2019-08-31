Dollar Gen New (DG) Shareholder Petrus Trust Company Lta Lifted Its Holding by $559,300; As Magellan Health (MGLN) Market Value Rose, Holder Engaged Capital Decreased Stake

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 104,700 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $156.09 lastly. It is up 36.56% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 28,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 227,558 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, down from 255,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $63.01. About 70,285 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS NOTIFIED THAT FLORIDA MHS, INC. D/B/A MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE A NEW CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.90 TO $6.68; 22/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGLN); 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results From Hemophilia Management Program; 26/03/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at HLTH: The Future of Healthcare Conference; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health Sees FY EPS $4.41-EPS $5.35; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 6.1% Position in Magellan Health; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NOTICE OF NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten & Patten Incorporated Tn holds 3,501 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 23,000 are owned by Weiss Multi. Salem Counselors Inc accumulated 200 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 22,000 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd has 0.24% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 1.16M shares. Alabama-based Buckingham has invested 1.11% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Nomura Asset accumulated 49,817 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt Inc reported 2,203 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 136,785 shares in its portfolio. Joel Isaacson & Lc has 0.11% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa reported 22,066 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Schroder Investment Mngmt, a Maine-based fund reported 6,853 shares. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv reported 10,368 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Iberiabank Corp accumulated 3,769 shares.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 5,300 shares to 115,700 shares, valued at $11.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 82,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 477,113 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

