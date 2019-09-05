Dollar Gen New (DG) Shareholder Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Increased Stake; As Ciena (Put) (CIEN) Market Value Rose, Holder Royal Bank Of Canada Has Cut Its Position by $12.83 Million

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 104,700 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $159.63. About 904,034 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (Put) (CIEN) by 99.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 320,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4,000, down from 320,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Ciena Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $39.71. About 9.88 million shares traded or 249.29% up from the average. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 12C; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Trading Activity Surges to 13 Times 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 13/03/2018 – SMTC Appoints Steve Waszak as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 05/03/2018 Ciena FYQ1 On Tap: Street Looks to Cloud, 5G To Bolster Soft Telco Environment — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5,766 shares to 3,897 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 200,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,900 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.06% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 131,623 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested in 0.02% or 200 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.23% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 455,896 shares. Arrow Financial Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 122 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability accumulated 189,658 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Camarda Fin Advisors Lc holds 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 43 shares. Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.28% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 31,167 are held by Horrell Cap Management. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Hexavest Inc invested in 0.8% or 531,763 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Com, a California-based fund reported 209,239 shares. Umb Bankshares N A Mo invested in 0.04% or 12,166 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Norinchukin Retail Bank The accumulated 49,893 shares. Diversified Trust Communication reported 10,900 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 49,141 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability owns 92,748 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Parkside Commercial Bank And Trust holds 1,789 shares. 27,486 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Millennium Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 78,940 shares. New England Research Mgmt has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). De Burlo Gp Inc holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 171,300 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 86,561 shares. United Automobile Association owns 0.02% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 178,467 shares. Missouri-based Jag Mngmt Limited Co has invested 2.99% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Company holds 0.01% or 25,608 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 143,723 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 89,612 shares. Moreover, Cibc World Markets has 0% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 25,170 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 73,911 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

