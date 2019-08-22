Dollar Gen New (DG) Shareholder Petrus Trust Company Lta Boosted Its Holding by $559,300 as Shares Rose; As Ceco Environmental (CECE) Stock Price Rose, Trigran Investments Has Upped Stake

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Ceco Environmental Corp (CECE) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 115,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.25% . The hedge fund held 4.75M shares of the pollution control equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.22 million, up from 4.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Ceco Environmental Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.12. About 62,121 shares traded. CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has risen 40.49% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CECE News: 02/04/2018 – Ceco Environmental Selling Strobic to Cincinnati Fan and Ventilator Co; 21/04/2018 – DJ CECO Environmental Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECE); 16/04/2018 – In Celebration of Earth Day Week, CECO Environmental Releases the First in a Series of Blogs about the Opportunities to Improve Air Quality; 02/04/2018 – CECO Environmental Announces the Sale of Strobic; 09/03/2018 – CECO Environmental Advances Most in Over a Year; 08/03/2018 Ceco Environmental 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 10/05/2018 – Ceco Environmental 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 15/05/2018 – WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL ADDED WTTR, CECE IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Ceco Environmental 1Q EPS 17c; 14/05/2018 – Punch & Associates, Inc. Exits Position in CECO Environmental

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 4,700 shares as the company's stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 104,700 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $139.16. About 611,042 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Company holds 436,160 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Blb&B Ltd Com stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.09% or 5,730 shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). The North Carolina-based Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.28% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 200 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 68,773 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Fiduciary Mgmt Wi has invested 3.16% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Joel Isaacson & Ltd Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 6,387 shares. Orrstown Fincl has invested 0.05% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). First Mercantile Tru owns 14,135 shares. Natixis invested in 0.16% or 215,358 shares. Riverpark Advsr Lc invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 49,440 shares. Johnson Fincl owns 16,168 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Papa Murphys Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH) by 159,946 shares to 200,685 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 4,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,500 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $78,570 activity. Liner David B bought $35,650 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold CECE shares while 24 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 22.49 million shares or 0.79% more from 22.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of America Corp De reported 142,745 shares. Clean Yield Grp holds 0.01% or 3,083 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc invested in 0.01% or 112,226 shares. 184,177 are held by Arrowstreet Lp. Argent Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.09% or 328,994 shares. Trexquant LP reported 46,006 shares. Blackrock owns 2.08M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mngmt invested 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 47,561 shares or 0% of the stock. Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 22,790 shares. Martin & Tn accumulated 168,551 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Moreover, Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Boston Prns has invested 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Hillsdale Invest Management holds 0.05% or 79,900 shares.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xperi Corp by 572,385 shares to 343,117 shares, valued at $8.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 61,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.60M shares, and cut its stake in Quantenna Communications Inc.

