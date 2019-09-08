Dollar Gen New (DG) Shareholder Hamel Associates Has Cut Its Stake by $642,600 as Valuation Rose; As Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Share Value Declined, Moneta Group Investment Advisors Decreased Holding by $7.08 Million

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 96.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 92 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 2,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 2.75 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 20/04/2018 – Lilly: Cyramza Study Didn’t Reach Statistical Significance for Overall Survival; 10/05/2018 – Lilly to buy Armo Biosciences for $1.6 bln; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM & LILLY REPORT AN ACADEMIC PACT WITH UNIVE; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 08/03/2018 – Next Generation Biologics, Janssen’s Tremfya, Eli Lilly’s Taltz, and Novartis’ Cosentyx, Raising the Bar in Psoriasis Management; 16/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN BRANDS DEBUT EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION WITH CELEBRATED RESORT WEAR BRAND LILLY PULITZER; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 60,990 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28M, down from 66,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $161.54. About 1.44M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $343.97 million for 29.48 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. Smiley Joshua L bought $50,281 worth of stock or 426 shares.

