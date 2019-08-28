Dollar Gen New (DG) Shareholder Hamel Associates Has Cut Its Position as Valuation Rose; Chevron New (CVX) Position Maintained by Wright Investors Service Inc

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 60,990 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28 million, down from 66,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $140.8. About 1.62 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 67.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 6,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 16,536 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 9,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $116.75. About 2.79 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 25/04/2018 – Chevron removed executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Appeal Court Affirms Dismissal of Suit Against Chevron Subsidiary; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 68 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REPORT ON LOBBYING

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $247.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6,993 shares to 26,367 shares, valued at $5.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 18,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,181 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cap Sarl has 0.43% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 27,983 shares. 28,416 were reported by Regal Advisors Limited Com. Montgomery Invest Mngmt reported 4% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fruth Inv Mngmt holds 1.74% or 33,741 shares. Axa reported 549,986 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Coastline Company accumulated 27,854 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.87% or 24,685 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma has invested 0.62% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Douglass Winthrop Lc stated it has 64,062 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd owns 59,432 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt stated it has 10,612 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Hallmark Management reported 2.17% stake. Perkins Coie Company has 24,238 shares. 10,641 are held by Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited. Sigma Planning owns 54,383 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $222.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 11,960 shares to 19,310 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 26,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15M for 22.28 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should We Expect From Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dollar General: Pricier But Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.