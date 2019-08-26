Dollar Gen New (DG) Shareholder First Allied Advisory Services Has Decreased Position as Market Value Rose; Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Halsey Associates Has Decreased Its Position

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 35.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 4,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 8,799 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 13,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $136.99. About 1.50 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 4,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 232,532 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.29 million, down from 237,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.7. About 8.08 million shares traded or 4.73% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES HITTING 3% COMP SALES GOAL IN 3Q; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says it was “completely inappropriate” for employees to call the police in this case; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video ‘alarming,’ but not hurting hiring efforts; 07/05/2018 – Nestle To Pay $7.15 Billion To Starbucks In Global Marketing Deal — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO says Philadelphia arrests not hurting hiring efforts; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 ADJ EPS $2.48-$2.53; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY IN SHANGHAI; 08/05/2018 – Google eases tech stress with app controls, table-booking assistant; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is getting into the coffee game with a potential acquisition of Starbucks’ grocery business

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15M for 21.68 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57B and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graniteshares Gold Tr by 208,543 shares to 224,227 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 33.82 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.