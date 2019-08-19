Dollar Gen New (DG) Shareholder Confluence Wealth Management Has Raised Stake by $439,348 as Share Price Rose; Newell Brands (NWL) Holding Boosted by Sasco Capital Inc

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 182.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 3,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 5,713 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $682,000, up from 2,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.91. About 1.37 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 159,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1.97M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.18M, up from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.84. About 3.26 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands 1Q Net $53.3M; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – EXPECTS TO ABSORB 7 TO 10 CENT NEGATIVE IMPACT TO NORMALIZED EPS WITHIN ITS FY NORMALIZED EPS GUIDANCE RELATED TO TRU LIQUIDATION; 16/03/2018 – Icahn Disclosed a Newell Stake in CNBC Interview March 1; 11/04/2018 – NEWELL SAYS STARBOARD DID NO INDEPENDENT WORK BEFORE CAMPAIGN; 08/03/2018 – Newell’s Conroy latest to resign from board; 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE – BELIEVE NUMEROUS DIRECTOR RESIGNATIONS AT NEWELL IS ALSO “A SIGN TO SHAREHOLDERS OF SUPPORT FOR CHANGE”; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Former Newell director Martin Franklin says he may buy Newell assets; 12/04/2018 – NEWELL’S WADDINGTON IS SAID TO DRAW BIDDERS INCLUDING NOVOLEX; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Still Hasn’t Taken Sides in Newell’s Proxy Fight With Starboard; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn ups stake in Newell Brands as proxy battle heats up

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 16,031 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical Trust has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 35,954 were accumulated by Webster Bank & Trust N A. 103,109 were accumulated by Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited. Quantres Asset Ltd accumulated 45,700 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Mackay Shields Ltd invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Prudential Pcl accumulated 5.40 million shares or 0.28% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 930,972 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com reported 45,376 shares stake. Sterneck Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability stated it has 632 shares. Nomura Asset reported 501,337 shares. Moreover, Ellington Management Gp Ltd Co has 0.09% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Twin Tree Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc by 500,461 shares to 2.19M shares, valued at $41.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 310,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 957,882 shares, and cut its stake in Hd Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited has 0.04% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 2,971 shares. Van Eck Associate invested in 0.01% or 18,959 shares. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn reported 1.80 million shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Cwm Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 57 were reported by Delta Asset Limited Liability Tn. Hussman Strategic Advsrs holds 0.73% or 25,000 shares. Nippon Life Global Americas holds 0.51% or 53,310 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl owns 247,377 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York reported 0.1% stake. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability accumulated 11.87 million shares. 98,889 are held by Sands Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc. Ci Investments has 322,665 shares. British Columbia Mngmt holds 46,969 shares. Joel Isaacson Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 6,387 shares.