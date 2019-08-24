Dollar Gen New (DG) Shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Upped Its Holding by $2.84 Million; Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Raised Its Stake

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (PFE) by 2179.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc bought 35,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 37,445 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 1,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 25.75 million shares traded or 1.14% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS AGREEMENT AIMS TO ACCELERATE THE DEVELOPMENT OF PFIZER’S CAR T CELL THERAPY; 17/04/2018 – POSITIVE RESULTS WITH DIVITUM® FROM NEW PFIZER STUDY PRESENTED AT THE AACR CONGRESS; 23/03/2018 – Gastroenterologists Are Gearing Up to lncorporate Novel Oral Agents, Such As Pfizer’s Xeljanz, into the Treatment Paradigm for Ulcerative Colitis, According to Latest Data from Spherix Global Insights; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 08/05/2018 – EPIPEN MANUFACTURER PFIZER PFE.N SAYS APRIL EPIPEN SHIPMENTS EXCEEDED PROJECTIONS; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Ca; 19/03/2018 – BioDuro Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. Leads to Creation of a Shelf-Stable Fluorosulfation Reagent; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International – Positive Results With DiviTum® From New Pfizer Study Presented at the AACR Congress; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 238980% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 23,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 23,908 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 10 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $136.99. About 1.35M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 1,910 shares to 14,600 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 87,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,230 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.76% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). The Connecticut-based Hartford Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has invested 0.12% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp holds 83,873 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners stated it has 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Cibc Markets Inc invested in 10,798 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Maine-based Vigilant Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.22% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 19,173 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 1.85M shares. Tci Wealth Inc, Arizona-based fund reported 1,304 shares. Gideon Advisors Inc holds 12,329 shares. Cookson Peirce And Inc invested in 8,910 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 10,936 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited reported 2,971 shares. Chilton Management Limited Co holds 75,499 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio.