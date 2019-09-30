Dollar Gen New (DG) Share Price Rose While Westover Capital Advisors Has Decreased Holding; As Nike (NKE) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Cypress Capital Management Wy Cut Its Holding by $1.37 Million

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 99.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 15,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 44 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4,000, down from 15,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $93.39. About 2.81 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader Invertex; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics The pact is aimed at revving up the league’s on-demand manufacturing capabilities; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 29,841 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.03M, down from 32,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $159.49. About 667,374 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 366,352 were accumulated by Waters Parkerson And Com Ltd Com. Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 36,855 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.48% or 3.83M shares in its portfolio. First Business Fin Service holds 0.04% or 2,467 shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Com owns 818 shares. Natl Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd accumulated 174,647 shares. 4,000 were reported by Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd. Confluence Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.69% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hanson Mcclain reported 0% stake. Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Limited Partnership holds 223,131 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited owns 409 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gould Asset Management Lc Ca invested 0.1% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fort Washington Advsr Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 20,113 shares. 1832 Asset LP owns 2.01 million shares. Ems Cap Limited Partnership has invested 4.66% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $83.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 37,785 shares to 38,785 shares, valued at $810,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 7,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Nike Earnings Are Pushing Shares to All-Time Highs – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Triangle retailer hits Nike with lawsuit over ‘Sport Changes Everything’ slogan – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $202.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,251 shares to 12,989 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EEMV) by 13,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Ally, Altria, AT&T, Ford, Micron, Shopify, Valero, Wells Fargo, Whiting Petroleum, Zscaler and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Kroger has an unlikely competitor in the fresh foods category – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Fred’s Couldn’t Make It as a Discount Retailer – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,830 are owned by Bath Savings Company. Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp Inc, a Maine-based fund reported 130,731 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Lincluden Mgmt invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Blackrock has 0.14% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 23.67 million shares. Hsbc Holding Pcl has invested 0.05% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Coho Prns holds 5.12% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 1.61M shares. 415,418 were reported by Haverford Tru. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 5,715 shares. Kdi Cap Prns Ltd Liability Com reported 116,748 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt has 48,877 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.09% or 38,636 shares in its portfolio. Horan Cap Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0.33% or 554,491 shares.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.19 million for 29.10 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.