Dollar Gen New (DG) Share Price Rose While Provident Investment Management Has Lowered by $491,400 Its Stake; As Fiserv (FISV) Shares Rose, Holder Carderock Capital Management Has Trimmed by $694,330 Its Position

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 3,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 278,497 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.64 million, down from 282,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $156.01. About 2.35 million shares traded or 33.00% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15, EST. $5.66; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 7,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 57,165 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.21M, down from 64,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $102. About 4.68M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11 million for 27.42 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $349.94 million for 28.47 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

