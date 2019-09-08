Dollar Gen New (DG) Position Upped by Mackay Shields Llc; Rare Infrastructure LTD Decreased Its Position in Genesee & Wyo (GWR) as Share Price Rose

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 59.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 27,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 72,823 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69 million, up from 45,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $161.54. About 1.44M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 306,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 768,407 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.96M, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $110.75. About 467,600 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 12/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING- RICHARD ALLERT AND HANS MICHAEL NORKUS HAVE INFORMED BOARD THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT END OF THEIR TERMS IN MAY 2018; 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING MARCH SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC DOWN 3.9%

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 86,249 shares to 6.89M shares, valued at $250.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 1.39M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc.

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.49M for 21.46 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv reported 4,254 shares. Parkside Savings Bank And Tru, a Missouri-based fund reported 10 shares. Fred Alger Management holds 0% or 840 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 73 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Sg Americas Securities Limited Com has 4,347 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Golden Gate Private Equity Incorporated holds 2.66% or 94,700 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.03% or 337,315 shares in its portfolio. Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Co owns 356,379 shares. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 8,318 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Guggenheim Capital Ltd invested in 0% or 2,339 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct stated it has 14,050 shares. Lord Abbett And Lc holds 89,735 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 55,943 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset Mgmt accumulated 6,469 shares. First Fincl Corp In accumulated 901 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Inc owns 200 shares. The New York-based Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) has invested 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Raymond James Financial invested in 114,731 shares. Bbva Compass Bank invested in 0.04% or 5,580 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 0.05% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Blb&B Limited Liability invested in 32,795 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Prtn Limited stated it has 665,800 shares. 12Th Street Asset Mgmt Com Limited Com invested in 235,061 shares or 7.43% of the stock. Cwm Lc reported 39 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.12% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, Timucuan Asset Mgmt Fl has 0.14% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership has 0.13% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 54,675 shares. Professional Advisory Service stated it has 124,163 shares.

