Dollar Gen New (DG) Position Upped by Confluence Wealth Management Llc; Carmignac Gestion Holding in Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Has Boosted by $131.09 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 182.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 3,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 5,713 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $682,000, up from 2,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $156.52. About 1.39M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) by 1831.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 2.52M shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The institutional investor held 2.66 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.53M, up from 137,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Spirit Airlines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $38.78. About 606,923 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 09/05/2018 – Tyvor Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Spirit Air; 18/05/2018 – Winn FM: Spirit Airline’ Inaugural Flight To St Croix Set For May 24; 11/05/2018 – Spirit Airlines Brings Wi-Fi to America’s Discount-Flying Masses; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Loss/Shr 66c; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Rev $704.1M; 09/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS COMPUTER SYSTEM OUTAGE RESOLVED, PROBLEM LASTED ONE HOUR AND IMPACTED 16 FLIGHTS -STATEMENT; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Spirit Airlines asks FAA for system-wide ground stop for all its flights due to computer issues.…; 06/03/2018 SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CONFIDENT CO CAN ACHIEVE FLATTISH CASM EX-FUEL IN 2019 – PRESENTATION; 09/03/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION SAYS SPIRIT AIRLINES GROUND STOP CANCELED -TWEET; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES FY CAPACITY UP ABOUT 22.5% Y/Y

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 1.30 million shares in its portfolio. Adirondack Trust owns 150 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Inv Limited Com has 0.96% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Virtu Financial Limited Co reported 19,683 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Company invested in 0% or 17,569 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 4,712 shares. Gluskin Sheff Assoc has invested 0.19% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Washington Capital Management has invested 0.72% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Kdi Capital Prns Limited Co holds 5.79% or 137,814 shares. Horrell Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.9% or 31,167 shares. Congress Asset Ma stated it has 509,881 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Secs has 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department reported 6,294 shares. Pennsylvania Communication owns 0.02% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 2,938 shares. Madison Inv Holdg Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,690 shares.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63M and $201.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,837 shares to 63,019 shares, valued at $17.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,178 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Dollar General Stock Jumped 16% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Ally, Altria, AT&T, Ford, Micron, Shopify, Valero, Wells Fargo, Whiting Petroleum, Zscaler and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Fantastic Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Who Had the Better Q2: Dollar General or Dollar Tree? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

More notable recent Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Spirit Airlines Launching More International Service from Orlando to Jamaica! – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s How Millennials Can Save Hexo Stock â€¦ and Maybe its Cannabis Peers – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Hurricane Dorian Brings Spirit Airlines’ Worst Nightmare to Life – The Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Spirit Airlines sees Q3 results hit by Hurricane Dorian – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD Third Quarter 2019 Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $211,885 activity. Christie Edward M III bought 2,375 shares worth $99,584. $7,501 worth of stock was bought by Wiggins Rocky on Wednesday, July 31.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 2.37M shares to 907,504 shares, valued at $62.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 81,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,506 shares, and cut its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 67.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 66.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Investment Tech owns 5,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 24,895 are owned by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Gam Hldg Ag has 15,507 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.03% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc accumulated 619,967 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 0.01% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Usa Fincl Portformulas Corporation has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Incorporated has 126,505 shares. Fosun accumulated 0.01% or 4,000 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 97,211 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Citigroup Inc has 9,076 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 0% or 5,587 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 4,164 shares.