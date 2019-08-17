Dollar Gen New (DG) Position Held by Epoch Investment Partners Inc; Taylor Asset Management Has Boosted Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Holding by $3.51 Million

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 27.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 298,900 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22 million, up from 233,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 1.75M shares traded or 57.68% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 15/03/2018 – TD Bank Gets Bragging Rights for Canada’s Largest Corporate Bond; 07/05/2018 – Monitor Daily: TD Bank Survey Says Most Small Businesses Expect Revenue Growth; 28/05/2018 – MANDATE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered Bond; 29/03/2018 – TD BANK SAYS 94.7 PERCENT OF SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM VOTE IN FAVOUR OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 08/04/2018 – CyberStone: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$556; 24/05/2018 – Canada’s TD Bank second-quarter earnings beat expectations; 15/04/2018 – Stealthy Cyber: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 23/03/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Bank Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 80,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.38 million, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.91. About 1.23 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge

Taylor Asset Management Inc, which manages about $153.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forterra Inc by 112,309 shares to 241,149 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 55,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,500 shares, and cut its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA).

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lci Inds by 378,336 shares to 171,842 shares, valued at $13.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 245,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability owns 0.07% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 787,512 shares. The California-based Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd has invested 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 2,625 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Incorporated Ltd invested in 0.24% or 1.16 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 131,623 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Korea invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Morgan Stanley holds 1.16 million shares. Veritable Lp reported 8,696 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Communication has invested 0.09% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Confluence Wealth Management Limited Com invested in 0.34% or 5,713 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership accumulated 730,142 shares. Oppenheimer And Incorporated has 37,411 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Psagot House Ltd invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Tt Intl stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Bessemer Group Inc invested in 0.01% or 16,147 shares.

