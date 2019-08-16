Dollar Gen New (DG) Position Has Raised by Petrus Trust Company Lta; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Towercrest Capital Management Has Increased Position

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 2,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,360 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 13,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $934.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $206.82. About 17.92 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – Samsung Likely to Avoid $1 Billion Apple Fee (Audio); 16/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS WILL SEND REQUESTS TO APPLE AND GOOGLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APPLICATION STORES ON MONDAY – IFAX; 20/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. signs exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Global Nutraceuticals for patented Agathos-Act; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying it; 08/03/2018 – Compliance with Apple’s 60-hour work week fell to 94 percent of suppliers from 98 percent in 2016; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says rocker Axl Rose; 29/03/2018 – Apple releases iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 06/03/2018 – Once Wary of Facebook and Apple, a Mill Town Tells Them to Keep Expanding; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Jobs; China trade talks and Apple; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 104,700 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $136.14. About 580,575 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Company reported 189,658 shares. Whittier Tru accumulated 175 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard stated it has 0.09% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus accumulated 34,024 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 2.32M shares or 1.91% of the stock. Park Natl Oh holds 0.31% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 46,505 shares. Burns J W & Incorporated New York owns 2,925 shares. Leuthold Group Lc reported 1.28% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Sei Investments Com holds 185,462 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Kames Capital Public Limited Com reported 17,119 shares. 7,110 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Lp. Magnetar Financial Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 2,724 shares. Korea Invest Corporation holds 0.23% or 430,712 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability owns 8.83M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Numerixs reported 9,800 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 4,950 shares to 20,500 shares, valued at $20.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Papa Murphys Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH) by 159,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,685 shares, and cut its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Trust Com invested in 3.16% or 895,444 shares. Seatown Pte Limited has invested 1.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 7.65 million shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP has 1.49% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Duncker Streett & reported 2.24% stake. Hyman Charles D holds 95,249 shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. Gruss & Com Inc stated it has 36,450 shares or 7.25% of all its holdings. Mirador Cap Ltd Partnership has 31,273 shares for 3.22% of their portfolio. Profund Llc reported 2.87% stake. Overbrook Mgmt Corp invested in 36,426 shares or 1.49% of the stock. Burney stated it has 3.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Carlson Management holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10,658 shares. 47,600 are held by Comgest Invsts Sas. Moreover, Hartline Investment has 4.87% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 98,164 shares.

