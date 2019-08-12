Dollar Gen New (DG) Market Valuation Rose While Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Cut Its Holding by $1.19 Million; Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $6.15 Million as Stock Price Rose

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 396.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 60,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 76,201 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71 million, up from 15,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.98M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 20/03/2018 – UBISOFT UBIP.PA – J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES PLC IS ACTING AS SOLE GLOBAL COORDINATOR ON ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 22/04/2018 – DJ JPMorgan Chase & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JPM); 14/05/2018 – Hovnanian Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – AENA SME SA AENA.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 168 EUROS FROM 164 EUROS; 07/03/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 24/05/2018 – MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS JOINT BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS, J.P. MORGAN, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 27/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $214 FROM $196; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS GP HOLDINGS LP PAGP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $135.58. About 1.07 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 1.48 million shares to 2.70M shares, valued at $29.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medpace Hldgs Inc by 25,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent has 0.14% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Cap has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). The California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moors Cabot invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Td Asset Management Incorporated owns 1.20M shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Old Natl Fincl Bank In has invested 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). The Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Glenmede Na holds 0.42% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 782,667 shares. The Missouri-based Smith Moore Co has invested 0.1% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Zwj Counsel holds 198,138 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 12 shares. Hexavest Inc invested in 531,763 shares. Anchor Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.76% stake. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Incorporated holds 25,000 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15 million for 21.45 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bath Savings Tru has invested 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Argi Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hanson And Doremus Management owns 17,984 shares. Stillwater Capital Advsr Llc reported 144,033 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.25% or 3,841 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Llc holds 49,609 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Selway Asset Mgmt holds 3.14% or 46,329 shares. Blue Capital Inc stated it has 1.1% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.08% or 81,513 shares. Graham Mgmt LP has 0.16% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 636,981 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Skba Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 7,382 shares. Karpas Strategies invested in 0.65% or 15,323 shares. Field And Main Commercial Bank holds 1.88% or 19,691 shares. Capital Fund Management Sa reported 124,523 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

