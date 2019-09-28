Dollar Gen New (DG) Holding Maintained by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans; As Nvidia (NVDA) Share Price Declined, Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Lifted by $48.34 Million Its Stake

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 3,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 15,050 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 11,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $160.02. About 1.31 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 83.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 294,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 647,476 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.34M, up from 352,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $171.76. About 9.15M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 6,553 are held by Staley Cap Advisers. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 137,517 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated has 1,905 shares. Fulton Bancorp Na has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Asset Mgmt One Ltd has 0.25% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 312,130 shares. Bb&T Corporation stated it has 0.06% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.31% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 346,479 shares. West Oak Ltd Liability has 1.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Iron Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Argi Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Amer Natl Registered Inv Advisor stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 3,313 shares. Moreover, Hap Trading Limited Company has 0.37% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4,910 shares to 140,465 shares, valued at $14.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 116,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.54M shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $32.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 16,384 shares to 37,455 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mueller Inds Inc (NYSE:MLI) by 37,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,484 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Prn).