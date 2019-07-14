Dollar Gen New (DG) Holding Lifted by Petrus Trust Company Lta; As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Value Rose, Bowen Hanes & Co Upped Its Holding

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 9,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,706 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.58M, up from 239,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 1.96 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 104,700 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.52. About 1.20 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dollar General +5% after comparable sales beat – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Allstate Corporation (ALL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar General (NYSE: DG) searches for retail space for new concept in downtown Orlando – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5,766 shares to 3,897 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 200,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,900 shares, and cut its stake in Papa Murphys Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Mgmt owns 102,741 shares. Argi Limited Company reported 6,162 shares. Marco Invest Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 6,422 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Professional Advisory Incorporated invested 2.98% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Cornerstone reported 371 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc has 1.58 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability owns 8,030 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moody Retail Bank Tru Division owns 62,868 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Moreover, Comm Bankshares has 0.04% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 29,153 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 11,493 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt stated it has 21,608 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 2.68 million shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt stated it has 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability reported 30,664 shares.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6,868 shares to 2,632 shares, valued at $500,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 4,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,425 shares, and cut its stake in Vermilion Energy (Ca) (NYSE:VET).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Port Report: Shippers, Rail Align For Maersk’s Automation Plan – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Highlights from Union Pacific’s conference talk – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Bank Revises Truckload Estimates Downward But Still Likes Rails – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zwj Invest Counsel holds 0.05% or 3,579 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 189,500 shares. Davenport Co Ltd Co reported 0.88% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Texas-based Holt Capital Advisors Limited Com Dba Holt Capital Lp has invested 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Checchi Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ghp Investment Advsr accumulated 1,393 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation reported 0.25% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.42% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Prelude Cap Ltd reported 0.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 166,980 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd accumulated 0.18% or 47,741 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.28% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 28,011 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 349,416 shares stake. Thomasville State Bank, Georgia-based fund reported 2,746 shares. Yhb Invest Advsr invested in 1.16% or 44,445 shares.