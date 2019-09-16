Dollar Gen New (DG) Holder Westover Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Position; As Fastenal Co. (FAST) Share Price Declined, Investment Management Of Virginia Raised by $1.75 Million Its Position

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 29,841 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.03 million, down from 32,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $155.16. About 444,164 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co. (FAST) by 45.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 54,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 174,392 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, up from 119,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 832,461 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.19 million for 28.31 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $202.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 21,105 shares to 70,136 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 33,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hamel Associates reported 60,915 shares stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 10,004 shares. Trustmark National Bank Tru Department holds 0.08% or 6,002 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 125,525 shares stake. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 2,442 shares. 2,003 were reported by Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt. Wesbanco Retail Bank Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 1,865 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems accumulated 12,030 shares. Moors Cabot, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,545 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability accumulated 138 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 200 shares. Sit Inv Associate, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1,105 shares. Parkside National Bank & Tru reported 346 shares. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spinnaker holds 0.03% or 8,586 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 21,842 shares. Korea Investment Corporation has 112,700 shares. Cadence Cap Ltd Llc holds 22,016 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 62,651 shares. State Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp owns 1.23M shares. Leavell Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Strategic Serv holds 0.78% or 181,356 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 80,000 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.79M shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 6,716 shares. 4.39M were accumulated by Charles Schwab. Webster Comml Bank N A has 0.6% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 133,603 shares.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $417.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP) by 8,519 shares to 45,411 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,977 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs. (NYSE:ABT).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 was bought by Johnson Daniel L..