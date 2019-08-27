Dollar Gen New (DG) Holder Tt International Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.61 Million as Shares Rose; Bluespruce Investments LP Has Trimmed Stake in Msci (MSCI) by $29.80 Million

Tt International decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 13.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International sold 13,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 89,751 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71 million, down from 103,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $139.05. About 868,095 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 150,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 646,203 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.49 million, down from 796,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $229.87. About 171,310 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 09/03/2018 – UBS ETFs plc – MSCI Emerging Markets SF UCITS ETF Above 50-D-MA; 09/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Above 200-D-MA; 09/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Above 50-D-MA; 12/04/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU UCITS ETF DR Goes Above 200D-MA: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Global X MSCI Colombia ETF Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – China challenge MSCI’s A-share move […]; 03/05/2018 – MSCI INC – QUARTER-END AUM OF $764.9 BLN IN ETFS LINKED TO MSCI INDEXES; 29/05/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Below 50-D-MA; 23/05/2018 – India-Singapore Futures Fight a `Concern’ for MSCI CEO Fernandez; 06/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF Below 200D-MA

Tt International, which manages about $8.38B and $948.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 113,330 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $288.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 25,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barometer Cap Mgmt reported 1.57% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Bank Of America De stated it has 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Richard Bernstein Llc accumulated 6,550 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Advisors Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 6,984 are held by Lateef Invest Mgmt Lp. Advisor Prns Ltd has 5,345 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar owns 56,699 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Associate has 169,252 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Maverick Cap Limited has 88,750 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. D E Shaw holds 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 48,260 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Sather Fin Group reported 2.21% stake. Gideon Cap Advsr invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar General Has More Expansion in Store for Q2 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15M for 22.00 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin Inv Llc invested 4.82% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). 183,502 were accumulated by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 242,747 shares. Glenmede Com Na has 9 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Advsrs LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 103 shares. British Columbia Management Corporation reported 30,379 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.56% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 443,917 shares. Park Avenue Limited Liability reported 1,160 shares stake. 1,080 are owned by Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel Inc. Texas Yale Cap holds 55,854 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Moreover, Dsm Cap Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 3.58% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 1.22 million shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 1,570 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company stated it has 9 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “MSCI Indexes Will See Larger A-Shares Weights – Benzinga” published on March 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MSCI Equity Indexes August 2019 Index Review – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MSCI declares $0.68 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.