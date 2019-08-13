Dollar Gen New (DG) Holder Steinberg Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $556,920; As Vail Resorts (MTN) Share Price Rose, Pioneer Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 75.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 210,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 67,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.71M, down from 278,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $240.94. About 19,581 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 09/04/2018 – Is the Vail Corporate Machine Killing the Spirit of Whistler?; 17/04/2018 – FirstBank Appoints Dave Portman to Roaring Fork Valley President; 12/03/2018 – Stitch Fix to Add Chief Marketing Officer of Vail Resorts, Inc., Kirsten Lynch, to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Scopus Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Vail Resorts; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC QTRLY SHR $5.67; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL LIFT TICKET REVENUE AT COMPANY’S NORTH AMERICAN MOUNTAIN RESORTS, WAS UP 3.7%; 19/03/2018 – EverBank Offers Sports Enthusiasts Chance to Win a Trip to the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS 2Q REV. $734.6M, EST. $716.7M; 19/04/2018 – VAIL: N. AMER SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL SKIER VISITS DOWN 1.9% Y/Y; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-Date Lift Ticket Rev N. Amer Mountain Resorts, Including Allocated Portion of Season Pass Rev, Was Up 3.7%

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 4,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 11,090 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 15,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.14. About 217,341 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15 million for 21.70 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $70.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 111,654 shares to 202,426 shares, valued at $5.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 2.67M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

