Dollar Gen New (DG) Holder Provident Investment Management Has Lowered Stake by $428,281; Euclidean Technologies Management Holding in Big Lots (BIG) Decreased by $437,000

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 3,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 282,137 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.66M, down from 285,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 2.00 million shares traded or 13.13% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (BIG) by 31.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.42% . The hedge fund held 24,990 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 36,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Big Lots Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $967.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $24.79. About 946,329 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 17/04/2018 – Big Lots CEO Campisi Has Been on Medical Leave Since December; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots: Lisa Bachmann, Tim Johnson to Continue Executive Responsibilities; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Rev $1.64B; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q EPS $2.46; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS SAYS CEO CAMPISI REMAINS ON MEDICAL LEAVE; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots to Review Both Internal, External Candidates; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – INVENTORY ENDED FISCAL 2017 AT $873 MLN, A 1.6% INCREASE COMPARED TO $859 MLN FOR FISCAL 2016; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees 1Q EPS $1.15-EPS $1.22; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Beats on Earnings, Misses on Revenue — Earnings Review

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 17,371 shares to 49,330 shares, valued at $21.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 380,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Dollar General Celebrates Longview, Texas Distribution Center Grand Opening – Business Wire” on July 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Retail Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on July 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dollar General Is Starting To Look Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15M for 21.15 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 1% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 152,437 shares. Moreover, Wespac Advsr Lc has 0.44% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 5,338 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Horrell Cap Management Incorporated owns 31,167 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. 53,000 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Conning has 4,920 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tributary Management Limited Company reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Nomura Asset Mgmt has 49,817 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 26,480 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement reported 0.12% stake. First Ltd Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 120,045 shares. Moreover, Madison Investment Hldg has 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company owns 2,385 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Hartford Invest Mgmt owns 0.1% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 28,692 shares.

Analysts await Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report earnings on August, 30. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 32.20% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.59 per share. BIG’s profit will be $15.60 million for 15.49 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Big Lots, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.52% negative EPS growth.