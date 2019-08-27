Dollar Gen New (DG) Holder Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Raised Stake; Chevron (CVX) Shareholder Janney Capital Management Decreased Stake as Stock Value Rose

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 9,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 254,505 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.35 million, down from 264,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $116.35. About 440,617 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – National Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/05/2018 06:59 AM; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 104,700 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $139.89. About 350,019 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5,766 shares to 3,897 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 388,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,676 shares, and cut its stake in Lands End Inc New (NASDAQ:LE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based Horan Cap Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Pennsylvania owns 2,938 shares. The New York-based Community Comml Bank Na has invested 0.05% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Tru Investment Advsrs holds 8,730 shares. Peddock Capital Advsr Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Advisors Asset Mngmt reported 6,469 shares stake. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 304,318 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,484 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel invested 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Bbva Compass Bankshares Inc holds 5,580 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Trustmark Commercial Bank Department has invested 0.08% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Btim has invested 0.52% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Veritable Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 0.02% or 21,982 shares. Gideon Capital Incorporated holds 0.53% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 12,329 shares.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) by 7,485 shares to 108,215 shares, valued at $12.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Grp Plc New Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 33,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 689,297 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.