Dollar Gen New (DG) Holder First Allied Advisory Services Has Trimmed Its Stake by $576,902 as Share Price Declined; Coldstream Capital Management Decreased Stryker (SYK) Holding by $3.42 Million; Stock Rose

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 92.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 17,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,437 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284,000, down from 18,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $213.57. About 1.02 million shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Break-Away Femoral Nozzle, Product Number: 0206-512-000, UDI: (01; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. AutoPlex System, Product Number: 0605-887-000, UDI: (01)4546540593108;; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 09/03/2018 – DRAFT ORDER DISCUSSES SALE OF STRYKER CREEK OR GRAHAM POWER; 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (XL/T); Catalog number: 0400; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SEES 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH, THAT EXCLUDES IMPACT RELATED TO ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD TO BE OF 6.5% TO 7.0%; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees FY Adj EPS $7.18-Adj EPS $7.25; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 180-Gram Cement Cartridge with Breakaway Femoral Nozzle, Product Number:

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 35.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 4,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,799 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 13,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $139.15. About 1.53 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 5,597 shares to 168,874 shares, valued at $10.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 12,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Cap Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 0.96% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 5,371 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel holds 86,924 shares. Choate Invest invested in 11,557 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Everett Harris & Communications Ca stated it has 6,252 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cohen Lawrence B has 3.64% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). 18,345 were accumulated by Private Trust Na. 1,413 are held by Aristotle Cap Mgmt Ltd Company. Moreover, Cidel Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 1,175 shares. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.09% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 32,563 shares. Asset Mgmt One Comm Limited stated it has 0.19% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0.13% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $4.58 million activity. Another trade for 43 shares valued at $8,117 was bought by Doliveux Roch. $1.68M worth of stock was sold by FRANCESCONI LOUISE on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 15,995 shares valued at $2.89 million was made by Hutchinson Michael Damon on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nippon Life Investors Americas Inc holds 53,310 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 16,783 shares. Mackenzie Corp owns 670,894 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Advisory Services Networks has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Spectrum Mgmt Gp holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 5,770 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt accumulated 32,644 shares or 0.09% of the stock. First National Bank Of Omaha accumulated 75,287 shares. Smithfield reported 372 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Petrus Trust Lta holds 104,700 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Invesco Ltd reported 0.1% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Norinchukin Savings Bank The owns 49,893 shares. Monetary Grp Inc accumulated 13,170 shares. Adirondack owns 0.01% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 150 shares.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,089 shares to 82,303 shares, valued at $13.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG).

