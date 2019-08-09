Dollar Gen New (DG) Holder Finemark National Bank & Trust Decreased Position by $1.53 Million; 1St Source Bank Stake in Kimberly Clark (KMB) Has Lowered as Market Value Rose

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 3,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 24,537 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 28,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $138.69. About 814,748 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 02/04/2018 – HALYARD HEALTH INC – ON MARCH 30, COURT GRANTED CO’S MOTION TO DISMISS, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND, PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION FILED ON JUNE 28, 2016; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Net Sales Up 2% To Up 3%; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 12,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 51,444 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, down from 64,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $135.97. About 513,900 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point reported 0.01% stake. At Bancorporation has invested 0.06% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & has 1.91% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Pggm Invs invested 0.44% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 23,192 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Principal Group Incorporated reported 0.25% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Susquehanna Int Llp accumulated 135,420 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Communication Ltd owns 16,049 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Invest Technology has invested 0.16% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, Chase Inv Counsel Corporation has 2.16% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Longview Ptnrs (Guernsey) holds 4.60M shares or 2.89% of its portfolio. Nordea Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Security invested in 500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards Co holds 0.03% or 2,350 shares.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $417.05 million for 21.51 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 25,460 shares to 192,870 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barclays Bk Plc (ATMP) by 34,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,028 shares to 9,895 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkt Etf (EEM) by 25,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,741 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $634.42M for 19.37 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willis Inv Counsel invested in 205,742 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Assetmark has invested 0.01% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Smithbridge Asset Mgmt Incorporated De reported 0.22% stake. Skba Capital Mgmt Llc owns 50,920 shares. 13,623 are owned by Hartwell J M Limited Partnership. Cullen Management Ltd Liability Co reported 2.19% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.04% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 5,601 shares. Massachusetts-based Howland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Legacy Capital Prtn reported 0.25% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.15% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 38,366 shares. Florida-based Smith Chas P And Assoc Pa Cpas has invested 0.02% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 15,000 are held by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Town & Country Comml Bank & Dba First Bankers holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 9,079 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.03% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 6,923 shares.