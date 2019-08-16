Dollar Gen New (DG) Holder Confluence Wealth Management Upped Stake by $439,348; Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Increased Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Position by $1.99 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 182.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 3,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 5,713 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $682,000, up from 2,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.26. About 411,179 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 38,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 340,304 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.58 million, up from 301,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $58.08. About 1.26M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Capacity Up 2.7%; 14/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic CEO sees Air France deal completing in early 2019; 03/04/2018 – DELTA SEES MARCH QTR ADJ. TRASM UP ABOUT 5%; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FY2018 REV VIEW $43.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE DELTA AIR LINES STAKE UP 1% TO 53.5M SHRS AS OF 1Q; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IN DISCUSSION WITH BOEING ON 757/767 REPLACEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Available Seat Miles Up 3.0; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASES IN PREMIUM SEATS THIS YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Conference Call Set By Eden Rock for Apr. 17

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 341,648 shares to 2.98 million shares, valued at $59.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 72,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,575 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,786 are owned by Daiwa Secs Gru Inc. Tiger Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Paradigm Financial Advsr has 0.61% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 31,400 shares. 46,314 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Com. Covington Capital Mgmt has 551 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.17% or 74,503 shares. Bowen Hanes And stated it has 73,824 shares. 200 were accumulated by Salem Counselors. Essex Ltd Liability Corp has 72,698 shares. 161,220 are owned by Capital Management Va. Johnson Counsel Inc reported 0.01% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Centurylink Invest invested in 25,600 shares. Argi Service Limited Company reported 8,312 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 111,288 are held by Investment House Lc. 16,786 were accumulated by Cahill Advsr Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Princeton Port Strategies Gp Limited Company holds 2.76% or 86,767 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.12% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 79,403 shares. Wesbanco Commercial Bank stated it has 1,865 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc invested 0.11% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) has 0.02% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Park National Corporation Oh holds 0.31% or 46,505 shares in its portfolio. M&R Mngmt invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Coho Ltd invested in 1.66 million shares. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 0.07% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 1.85 million shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 386,396 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Tributary Capital Management Ltd Llc has 0.22% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Lord Abbett Comm Lc holds 136,785 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. St Germain D J Com invested 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 446,618 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 787,512 shares.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63M and $201.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 3,873 shares to 40,191 shares, valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SUB) by 4,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,427 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

