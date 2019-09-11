Dollar Gen New (DG) Holder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Raised Position; Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trimmed Stake in Cardinal Health (CAH) by $1.28 Million as Market Value Declined

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 2,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 219,269 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.61 million, up from 216,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $157.68. About 416,126 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 26,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 856,977 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.26M, down from 883,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.98. About 512,283 shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cardinal Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAH); 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Rev $33.6B; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 5 Years; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – THIRD-QUARTER REVENUE FOR PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $29.7 BLN; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: ‘MODEST GROWTH’ IN FY19 GAAP EPS EXPECTED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Water Island Lc owns 16,809 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Petrus Trust Lta holds 2.42% or 104,700 shares in its portfolio. Comerica State Bank reported 0.06% stake. Moreover, Waddell & Reed has 0.2% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 676,231 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Peddock Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, Trust Advisors has 1.23% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 8,730 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.95% or 304,318 shares. First Interstate National Bank owns 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 20 shares. Pittenger And Anderson has 0.02% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 455,896 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Legacy Capital Partners invested in 2,415 shares. 143,675 were accumulated by Voya Limited Liability. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.03% or 3,102 shares in its portfolio. Epoch stated it has 1.34M shares or 0.7% of all its holdings.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 17,202 shares to 214,046 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 452,347 shares, and cut its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il holds 0.01% or 24,340 shares in its portfolio. Pension holds 0.07% or 380,951 shares in its portfolio. 13,933 were accumulated by Diligent Limited Liability. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 0.02% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 317,924 shares. 18,029 were accumulated by Toth Advisory Corporation. Bogle Inv Mgmt LP De stated it has 253,356 shares. Orca Invest Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 2.32% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Fil stated it has 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Moreover, Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Whittier Tru Co holds 0% or 1,101 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 79,522 shares. Webster Retail Bank N A invested in 924 shares. Cornerstone holds 387 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Co Bank holds 0.01% or 18,726 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives stated it has 78,629 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 15.50% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.29 per share. CAH’s profit will be $292.31 million for 11.00 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.80% negative EPS growth.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 1.35 million shares to 4.54 million shares, valued at $724.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 519,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.95M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY).