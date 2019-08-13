Dollar Gen New (DG) Holder Central Bank & Trust Co Has Increased Its Position by $3.24 Million; As A T & T (T) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Lowered Its Holding

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 1,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 121,266 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80B, down from 123,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 23.66M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T-TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 22/05/2018 – AT&T: Offer Would Include Wage Increases Above 11% Through 2021, Including 3% on Ratification; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Maintains Full-Year Guidance; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner C.E.O. Testifies That AT&T Deal Is Needed to Battle Silicon Valley; 26/03/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASSAILS LAWYERS AS SLING PRESIDENT GETS TRANSCRIPT; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: HIGHER PHONE UPGRADE RATES ARE `HISTORY’; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments Trump lawyer more than reported — source familiar; 10/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF CASH, PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 534.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 27,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 32,276 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85 million, up from 5,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $134.94. About 1.23 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 13,230 shares to 3,888 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Msci Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 33,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,445 shares, and cut its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64M and $279.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Incorporated (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 97 shares to 18,411 shares, valued at $3.50B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).