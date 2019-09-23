Dollar Gen New (DG) Holder Brown Advisory Has Lowered Its Holding by $20.83 Million as Stock Rose; Motley Fool Asset Management Maintains Position in Netflix Com (NFLX)

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Com Inc (NFLX) by 13.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 882 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 7,285 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68 million, up from 6,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $15.85 during the last trading session, reaching $270.75. About 23.95M shares traded or 221.81% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: WERE NOT DOING LIVE SPORTS; 22/03/2018 – 11 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in April; 17/04/2018 – Tech Up After Netflix Earnings — Tech Roundup; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast; 17/05/2018 – Vivendi under pressure to float music ‘jewel’ to offset Italian problems; 22/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Even Barack and Michelle Obama work for Netflix now Plus, live from Belgium, it’s Mark Zuckerberg; Facebook is full of could-be CEOs – but no one ever leaves; and 24-karat chicken wings; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Hasn’t Found an Expectation It Can’t Beat — Heard on the Street; 13/04/2018 – Netflix subscription will run through Comcast and will be included in the customers’ monthly cable bill; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to include Netflix in cable bundles

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 97.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 154,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 3,917 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $530,000, down from 158,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $156.23. About 1.93M shares traded or 7.55% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.19 million for 28.51 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year's $1.26 per share. DG's profit will be $352.19 million for 28.51 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $34.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 77,561 shares to 409,428 shares, valued at $30.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 1,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX).

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75M and $896.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmark Group Inc by 432,395 shares to 297,820 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,929 shares, and cut its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1.

