Dollar Gen New (DG) Holder Blb&B Advisors Has Upped Holding; Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Decreased Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) Holding by $8.08 Million; Shares Rose

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 41.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 9,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,795 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, up from 23,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $141.23. About 576,443 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) by 72.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 538,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, down from 738,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.02. About 227,043 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management guidance worth the paper it is written on. $1bn wasted on M&A promising 16% EBITDA margins, they now stand at 7%. #failure; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Operation Pending Expected Second Quarter Divestiture; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Affirms Full Yr 2018 Fincl Guidance; 21/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $38 Million in Unmanned Systems Contract Awards; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – FORECASTING STRONG THIRD AND FOURTH QUARTERS OF FISCAL 2018; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 16/03/2018 – We are very concerned about $KTOS mgmt and their background from Titan Corp. CFO worked at Arthur Andersen and omits from her bio #warning #bearish; 19/03/2018 – More details from $KTOS management on Fulton, his role at the company, and impact on its financial statements is necessary; 16/03/2018 – Wondering in what distorted world we live in that $KTOS gets the highest valuation in the aerospace and defense industry for having the weakest business and financial profile thank you #centralbanks

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Retail Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on July 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Versus FedEx: The Retail Shipping Wars – Forbes” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $850.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 9,141 shares to 260,244 shares, valued at $8.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 5,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,067 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anchor Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 300,980 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited holds 0.1% or 2.45 million shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Llc has 72,926 shares. Axa owns 204,302 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Johnson Grp holds 0.17% or 16,168 shares. The Illinois-based Blair William & Il has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 15,369 shares. Cornerstone Limited Liability Company accumulated 665,800 shares or 3.54% of the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated invested in 152,437 shares. Brinker reported 0.03% stake. Iberiabank reported 0.05% stake. Northern Tru invested in 0.11% or 3.76 million shares. Raymond James Financial Advsrs reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Pathstone Family Office Ltd has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Schroder Mgmt Grp accumulated 0% or 6,853 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Ltd has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Lpl Fincl Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Daruma Cap Limited Co holds 3.71% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 2.09M shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 446,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 18,805 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has 1.91M shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 25,117 shares. 17,722 are held by Bluecrest Capital Management. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 5,200 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs reported 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). California Public Employees Retirement holds 354,359 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 487,701 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie Completed its Maiden Flight on March 5, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on March 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kratos Wins Best in Show Booth Award at Le Bourget – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “50% Decline Makes AeroVironment Intriguing Again – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kratos Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:KTOS – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.01 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.22 million for 150.13 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $85.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 80,000 shares to 198,300 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.