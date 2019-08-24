Dollar Gen New (DG) Holder 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Boosted Position by $670,803; Avalon Global Asset Management Has Lowered Holding in Chegg (CHGG) by $1.71 Million

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 28.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The hedge fund held 115,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, down from 160,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $40.05. About 1.16M shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 5,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 235,061 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.04M, up from 229,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $136.99. About 1.35 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – ALL OTHER PARENTS TO RECEIVE TWO WEEKS OF PAID PARENTAL LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $187.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 7,200 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles & Comm LP invested in 0.06% or 796,763 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 52,544 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability invested 1.76% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Advisory Research owns 88,152 shares. Myriad Asset has invested 0.11% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Avalon Global Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 115,200 shares or 2.34% of its portfolio. Barometer Mngmt holds 25,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0.01% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 757,153 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 8,044 shares or 0% of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust invested in 2.6% or 1.70 million shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Moreover, Stephens Invest Grp Limited Liability has 0.48% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Weiss Asset Lp has invested 0.37% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Millennium Tvp Management Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 778,116 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 58,000 shares.

More notable recent Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Evaluating Chegg’s Competitive Advantage – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Chegg Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks to Buy With Great Charts – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chegg (CHGG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Preview: Chegg’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg Incorporated invested in 1.12 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. 2,172 are held by Counselors. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus accumulated 0.04% or 34,024 shares. Timucuan Asset Mngmt Inc Fl holds 0.14% or 18,015 shares in its portfolio. 6,234 were reported by Ls Advsrs. Majedie Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.76% or 90,303 shares. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 241,072 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Security National stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Toronto Dominion Retail Bank reported 202,251 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.35% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 1.78 million shares. Greenleaf Tru owns 76,586 shares. Patten And Patten Tn reported 0.05% stake. Kistler holds 0.01% or 110 shares. Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.09% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Nordea Mngmt Ab invested in 108,595 shares.