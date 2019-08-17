Dollar Gen New (Call) (DG) Shareholder Samlyn Capital Has Cut Its Stake by $25.96 Million as Market Value Rose; As Teleflex (TFX) Valuation Rose, Holder Atlanta Capital Management Co Lowered Its Position by $68.84 Million

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (Call) (DG) by 32.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 218,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 462,400 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.16 million, down from 680,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.91. About 1.23 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 227,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 2.40M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $726.56 million, down from 2.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $369.81. About 141,575 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – LOWERED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $7.10 AND $7.20 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $5.45 AND $5.55; 11/05/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated Hosts Analyst & Investor Day; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Rectal Catheters; Product Code Equivalent Code 580114 580114 Product Usage: Recta; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex to Book Pretax Restructuring Charges of $102M-$133M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 16/05/2018 – NeoTract to Unveil New Clinical Data on the UroLift® System at American Urological Association 2018 Meeting; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.83, REV VIEW $2.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – TELEFLEX TO INTRODUCE TRAPLINER CATHETER IN EUROPE; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – ON MAY 1, CO INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN INVOLVING RELOCATION OF CERTAIN MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS TO AN EXISTING LOWER-COST LOCATION

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 303,683 shares to 604,473 shares, valued at $49.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 273,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15 million for 21.50 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.12% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 50,168 shares. 12Th Street Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 7.43% or 235,061 shares. Tt Int stated it has 89,751 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Oakworth Cap holds 0.1% or 4,238 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Jpmorgan Chase & Communications has 1.03 million shares. Cookson Peirce And owns 0.09% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 8,910 shares. Shanda Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0.39% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 20,000 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corporation holds 0.06% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 53,000 shares. Kistler owns 110 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Us National Bank De invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) reported 1,657 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 21,559 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 0.02% or 24,361 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $356,250 activity.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2,959 shares to 242,219 shares, valued at $25.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 64,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL).