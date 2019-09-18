Doliver Capital Advisors Upped Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by $395,620 as Market Valuation Rose; Hodges Capital Management Raised Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $667,200

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,251 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69M, up from 14,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 4.47 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc bought 755 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 3,518 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85M, up from 2,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $6.53 during the last trading session, reaching $530.17. About 618,870 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $156.59M and $253.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO) by 138,276 shares to 28,780 shares, valued at $265,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q2 Earnings Beat, Guidance Narrowed – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuitive Surgical Becomes Oversold (ISRG) – Nasdaq” published on October 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “DexCom (DXCM) Scales 52-Week High: What’s Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CAT, AN, ISRG – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zeke Cap Advsrs Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership reported 1,335 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 1,917 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 961 shares. Alpha Windward Lc has invested 0.17% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Davenport Limited holds 1,085 shares. The Japan-based Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 1,888 are owned by Ativo Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Aimz Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 390 shares. Korea Invest Corporation invested in 141,250 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Co owns 6,908 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 27,000 shares. Tcw Group accumulated 0.15% or 26,866 shares. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda invested in 2,226 shares. Calamos Advsr accumulated 0.2% or 69,440 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested 0.69% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Hawaii-based Ckw Financial has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability holds 0.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 9,490 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The New York-based Srs Invest Management Lc has invested 3.52% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Llc invested in 470,094 shares or 2.07% of the stock. Corda Inv Management Limited Liability reported 164,682 shares. Smith Moore And Co holds 0.73% or 23,236 shares in its portfolio. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 23,961 shares. Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv accumulated 2,641 shares. Vanguard Group stated it has 0.69% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Prudential Fin owns 2.83M shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Ycg Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 54,754 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Company reported 30,251 shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 1.99% or 27,410 shares in its portfolio.