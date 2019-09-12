Doliver Capital Advisors Upped Position in Adobe (ADBE) by $352,506 as Share Value Rose; Glazer Capital Has Cut Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Stake by $7.36 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 24.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc bought 1,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 6,136 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81M, up from 4,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $280.17. About 1.84 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR

Glazer Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 93.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc sold 66,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $553,000, down from 71,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $111.26. About 530,106 shares traded or 21.35% up from the average. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Files Proxy to Elect Directors to Mellanox Technologies Board; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 14/05/2018 – ISS, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND HOLDERS VOTE FOR MELLANOX PROPOSALS; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Hldrs; 06/03/2018 – Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System – Mellanox Onyx™; 01/05/2018 – Compuverde Leverages Mellanox Networking Technology to Create Unified and Scalable File, Block and Object Storage Solution; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox: Starboard Continues Its Assault in New Letter — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO ESTABLISH PLURALITY VOTING

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $87.68M for 17.60 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60 million and $864.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kbl Merger Corp Iv by 270,598 shares to 421,896 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capitol Invt Corp Iv by 1.63 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.46M shares, and has risen its stake in Mudrick Cap Acquisition Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp holds 91,079 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Css Limited Liability Co Il has invested 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Longfellow Invest Mgmt Lc reported 1,999 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp owns 90,000 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. 65 are owned by Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc. 1,937 were accumulated by Creative Planning. D E Shaw & Co Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 78,941 shares. Us Bankshares De reported 2,965 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability reported 0.11% stake. Omni Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.05 million shares or 6.12% of its portfolio. Fund reported 11,456 shares. Carlson Cap LP holds 230,000 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 862,878 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Menta Ltd Co has 0.36% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 7,697 shares.

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $156.59M and $253.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Mngd Gbl Dv (EXG) by 527,860 shares to 267,000 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Psagot Inv House Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,385 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 11,800 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Trust reported 101,216 shares stake. Moneta Group Investment Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Hudock Capital Grp Incorporated Limited Company reported 34 shares stake. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Company holds 2,179 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated reported 366 shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) invested 0.34% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Castleark Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1.43% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 3,842 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability has 0.15% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 83,986 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt owns 0.06% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 957 shares. Counselors has 32,732 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.4% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).