Doliver Capital Advisors Stake in Facebook (FB) Increased as Market Value Rose; Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Cut Holding in Boeing Co. (BA) as Valuation Declined

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc bought 2,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 12,369 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.39M, up from 10,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $530.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $185.91. About 4.80M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/04/2018 – German businesses worry EU digital tax will worsen transatlantic tensions; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK’S AUDIT OF DATA PRIOR TO 2014 WILL REVIEW THOUSANDS OF THIRD-PARTY APPS; 25/04/2018 – WhatsApp raises user age in Europe making rules tougher than parent Facebook; 22/05/2018 – NOBODY WANTS FAKE NEWS – ZUCKERBERG; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Facebook, Inc. (FB); 18/04/2018 – Facebook Is Forming a Team to Design Its Own Chips; 21/03/2018 – Facebook Is Blacklisted at Nordea’s Sustainable Investment Unit; 14/05/2018 – SEN. BOOKER URGES FACEBOOK TO CREATE PUBLIC DATA TRUST; 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief reportedly leaving company after clashes over Russian disinformation; 24/04/2018 – But Galloway said Google is equally as “scary” as Facebook from a privacy perspective

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 97.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 46,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,226 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $446,000, down from 48,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $385.07. About 1.73 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS IN TALKS WITH BOEING OVER MIDDLE OF MARKET PLANE BUT STILL AT EARLY STAGE; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Pressure mounts on Airbus A330 in widebody order battle; 15/03/2018 – BA: News of the fall of a US Chinook helicopter at the Iraqi-Syrian border – ! $BA; 22/03/2018 – BOEING: DIDN’T FILE APPEAL IN BOMBARDIER CASE AT U.S. ITC; 25/04/2018 – Triumph Composite Work for Boeing 787 Dreamliner Extended in Long-Term Contract; 28/05/2018 – AIR FRANCE SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH PILOTS ON FLYING BOEING 787; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY HAS AWARDED BOEING A FIVE-YEAR $427 MLN SOLE-SOURCE CONTRACT; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin does not see Iran sanctions hiking oil prices; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PLEASED WITH PROGRESS CO IS MAKING ON 787 PRODUCTION LIKE; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AERCAP’S BAA3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING, UPGRADES JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBT RATING TO BA1(HYB)

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $156.59M and $253.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO) by 138,276 shares to 28,780 shares, valued at $265,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac, a Australia-based fund reported 785,726 shares. Hartford Mgmt reported 1.58% stake. Harvest Capital Management Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Raging Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 106,780 shares. Artisan LP reported 3.94 million shares. Pinnacle Partners invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Mercantile has invested 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sigma Inv Counselors has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0.02% or 282 shares in its portfolio. 104,151 were reported by Seatown Pte. Mirador Cap Partners Limited Partnership invested in 1.93% or 20,290 shares. Bailard has invested 1.49% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Markston Llc owns 1.78% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 78,987 shares. Matthew 25 Mngmt Corporation holds 6.76% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 96,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Co Ca owns 45,459 shares for 2.67% of their portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Limited stated it has 3,742 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Mogy Joel R Counsel holds 1.48% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 31,267 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management has 0.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 133,599 shares. California-based Franklin Res has invested 0.48% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Central Bancshares Company invested in 1.2% or 14,646 shares. Archford Strategies Llc invested in 1.06% or 7,990 shares. Kansas-based Advisory Serv Inc has invested 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc holds 6,799 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Com invested 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wedgewood Pa invested in 1.04% or 1,997 shares. Kentucky-based Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 23,877 shares for 5.78% of their portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory Corp reported 0.48% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Biltmore Wealth Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98M and $850.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 2,366 shares to 156,354 shares, valued at $33.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Eafe Min Vol Etf (EFAV) by 18,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 340,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 41.32 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

