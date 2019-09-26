Doliver Capital Advisors Maintains Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM); Thompson Investment Management Has Upped Freeport (FCX) Holding

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 4626.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc bought 46,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 47,261 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.71M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.20% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $75.28. About 20.25M shares traded or 193.64% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 41,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 446,380 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.18 million, up from 405,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.07. About 23.13 million shares traded or 17.68% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SINKS 10% AS CEO DISCUSSES INDONESIA RULE CHANGES; 12/04/2018 – Praxair Starts Up Gas Supply to New World-Scale Yara Freeport LLC Ammonia Plant; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 25/04/2018 – INDONESIA EXPECTS DRAFT ACTION PLAN FROM FREEPORT WITHIN 2 WKS; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – CONSOLIDATED SALES FOR YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE 95 MLN POUNDS OF MOLYBDENUM; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SEES HIGHER INPUT COSTS MITIGATED BY EFFICIENCIES: CEO; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN FCX.N WILL USE EXCESS CASH TO PAY DOWN DEBT; ALSO ASSESSING NUMBER OF FUTURE INVESTMENTS – CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICHARD ADKERSON; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – THE AGGREGATE CASH INTEREST COST SAVINGS WOULD APPROXIMATE $30 MLN PER ANNUM; 11/04/2018 – Yara and BASF open world-scale ammonia plant in Freeport, Texas; 11/04/2018 – YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA YAR.OL – YARA FREEPORT LLC IS OWNED 68 PERCENT BY YARA AND 32 PERCENT BY BASF

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 67 investors sold FCX shares while 183 reduced holdings. only 63 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diligent Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 17,382 shares. Violich Cap Management invested in 0.13% or 45,000 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners reported 25,147 shares. Mngmt Professionals holds 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 300 shares. Shine Invest Advisory has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Assetmark stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 21,251 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A invested in 5,150 shares. Prudential Finance stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Pinnacle Ltd has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). 41,570 are owned by Veritable L P. Landscape Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Cwm Limited Company invested in 12,045 shares. First Personal Finance reported 20,093 shares. State Street Corp invested 0.06% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.27 million activity. $1.74M worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $512.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp Com (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 23,692 shares to 134,489 shares, valued at $15.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Topbuild Corp Com by 7,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,161 shares, and cut its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc Co (NASDAQ:EFII).

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Freeport-McMoRan Could Lose Over $3 Billion In Revenues Due To Grasberg Transition – Forbes” published on September 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: JPMorgan Chase, Freeport-McMoran and Apple – Investorplace.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Copper Bounces From The Lows: Freeport-McMoRan And Indonesia – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $156.59M and $253.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSG) by 8,679 shares to 282,790 shares, valued at $17.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Federal ban possible on flavored vaping products – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Reasons Philip Morris International Shouldn’t Merge With Altria – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StockBeat: Up Day Punctured by Big Falls in ABN, Imperial – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “California takes action against vaping – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “InvestorPlace Roundup: The Rapid Fall of EV Maker Nio – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.