Doliver Capital Advisors Lowered Its Stake in Altria Group (MO) by $964,722; Campbell Newman Asset Management Decreased Stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by $4.32 Million

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 30.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc sold 20,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 47,545 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, down from 68,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 10.26 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 32,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 241,140 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.30M, down from 273,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30M and $684.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Funko Inc. Class A by 19,514 shares to 37,812 shares, valued at $916,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Of Virginia Llc holds 1.88% or 58,569 shares in its portfolio. Somerville Kurt F holds 2.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 111,810 shares. Seabridge Investment Advsrs Ltd holds 46,458 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm has 150,191 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma has 1.81% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). King Luther Cap Mngmt accumulated 3.05 million shares. Hemenway Com Lc reported 137,265 shares stake. Provise Management Grp Ltd reported 126,764 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Tru Comm Of Toledo Na Oh has 124,844 shares for 4.18% of their portfolio. Kdi Cap Prtnrs Ltd Llc owns 6.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 121,618 shares. Financial Mngmt Professionals holds 605 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 82,260 were reported by Wellington Shields Ltd Company. California-based Ipg Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 2.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stoneridge Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 4.99% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sta Wealth Limited Liability stated it has 9,532 shares. Rockland Trust has invested 0.54% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora has 13,146 shares. Cibc Bancshares Usa holds 0.31% or 47,406 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Ohio-based Lifeplan has invested 0.15% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Ims Capital Mgmt invested 0.3% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Gabelli Funds Llc holds 0.01% or 44,000 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Signaturefd has invested 0.13% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Fernwood Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.87% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Texas-based Eagle Advsr Lc has invested 0.05% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Evergreen Llc invested in 9,665 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.16% or 11.49M shares in its portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 118,715 shares. Reaves W H And has 8,000 shares.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 9.13 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $156.59M and $253.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,134 shares to 14,848 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 1,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).