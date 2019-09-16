Doliver Capital Advisors Lowered Altria Group (MO) Holding By $964,722; Allegion Plc Ordinary Shares (ALLE) Shorts Increased By 0.26%

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc decreased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 30.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc sold 20,526 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Doliver Capital Advisors Inc holds 47,545 shares with $2.25 million value, down from 68,071 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $78.48B valuation. The stock decreased 3.69% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $42.01. About 20.74 million shares traded or 113.78% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch

Allegion Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ALLE) had an increase of 0.26% in short interest. ALLE’s SI was 4.80 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.26% from 4.78 million shares previously. With 774,900 avg volume, 6 days are for Allegion Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ALLE)’s short sellers to cover ALLE’s short positions. The SI to Allegion Plc Ordinary Shares’s float is 5.1%. The stock increased 2.18% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $102.24. About 1.05 million shares traded or 51.48% up from the average. Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has risen 27.94% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLE News: 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC ALLE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.48, REV VIEW $2.67 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Allegion Backs FY EPS $4.20-EPS $4.35; 05/04/2018 – Allegion Declares Quarterly Dividend; 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION TO BUY GWA GROUP’S GAINSBOROUGH FOR A$107M; 13/05/2018 – GWA Sells Door, Access Systems Unit to Allegion for A$107 Million; 24/04/2018 – Allegion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Allegion 1Q Rev $613.1M; 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION TO BUY AUSTRALIAN RESIDENTIAL DOOR HARDWARE LEADER; 12/03/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – ALLEGION PLC – AFFIRMING PRIOR OUTLOOK FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND FULL-YEAR EPS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.34, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold Allegion plc shares while 114 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 78.92 million shares or 1.70% less from 80.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Gp stated it has 10.13 million shares. Earnest Partners Lc accumulated 43 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal General Public Limited Com reported 0.04% stake. Kentucky Retirement Fund holds 1,959 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hm Payson And has 0.01% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 5,673 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited holds 0.01% or 2,080 shares. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Public Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.01% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 12,282 shares. Cibc World Markets reported 34,942 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). 31,435 were reported by Bb&T Corporation. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). First Republic Invest Mngmt reported 270,388 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Allegion (NYSE:ALLE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allegion has $11500 highest and $10500 lowest target. $111.50’s average target is 9.06% above currents $102.24 stock price. Allegion had 6 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 8 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, July 9. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Credit Suisse. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, July 29 report. The stock of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has “In-Line” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Imperial Capital.

Allegion Public Limited Company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.55 billion. It offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and controls/exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories. It has a 22.21 P/E ratio. It also makes door and window products, including sealing systems, such as sound control, fire and smoke protection, threshold applications, lights, door louvers, intumescent products, photo-luminescent, and flood barrier for doors for use in commercial spaces and products, as well as creates and makes sliding and folding door hardware for commercial and residential spaces.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealthcare Ltd Liability owns 1,729 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. National Registered Investment Advisor accumulated 14,147 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 88,940 shares. Fincl Architects owns 12,043 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Trustco Retail Bank Corp N Y has invested 0.27% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 2.40M shares. Horrell Cap Mgmt reported 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Chicago Equity Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 48,110 shares. Alphamark Advsr Limited has 0.53% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 9,025 were accumulated by Schaller Investment Grp Inc. Moors And Cabot Inc reported 0.16% stake. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 80,586 shares. Excalibur holds 0.53% or 12,186 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resources stated it has 7.61M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 12,445 were accumulated by Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Com.

Among 5 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Altria Group has $68 highest and $4400 lowest target. $58.40’s average target is 39.01% above currents $42.01 stock price. Altria Group had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Piper Jaffray downgraded Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) rating on Tuesday, September 10. Piper Jaffray has “Neutral” rating and $4900 target. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”.

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc increased Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 46,261 shares to 47,261 valued at $3.71M in 2019Q2. It also upped Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 2,134 shares and now owns 14,848 shares. Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) was raised too.

