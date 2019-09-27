Doliver Capital Advisors Lifted Its Position in Visa (V) by $369,182; Conestoga Capital Advisors Boosted Trex Co (TREX) Holding

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc bought 2,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 14,848 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58 million, up from 12,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $173.68. About 4.39M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 46,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.95M, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $89.81. About 415,228 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $156.59 million and $253.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO) by 138,276 shares to 28,780 shares, valued at $265,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Midwest Commercial Bank Division invested in 28,597 shares or 0.71% of the stock. 9,196 are held by Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Truepoint owns 2,839 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Comgest Global Invsts Sas has 788,500 shares for 2.97% of their portfolio. Investment House Limited Liability owns 39,885 shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 93,154 are held by Yhb Inv Inc. Wallace Mgmt Inc has 0.04% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Philadelphia Management Of San Francisco Ltd Liability Com reported 1.12% stake. Renaissance Technologies Lc owns 358,522 shares. Saybrook Cap Nc reported 5.01% stake. Private Na reported 1.17% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 1.92% or 78.66M shares. Signaturefd Ltd invested in 16,464 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Guardian Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

