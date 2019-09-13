Doliver Capital Advisors Increases Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM); Private Capital Advisors Lifted Its Intel (INTC) Stake by $2.20 Million as Share Price Declined

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 4626.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc bought 46,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 47,261 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.71M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $74.9. About 5.85M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 28.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 46,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 211,709 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.14 million, up from 164,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.01. About 23.31 million shares traded or 9.15% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 16/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON TO MEET FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG IN PARIS ON MAY 23 – ELYSEE; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 12/03/2018 – Katrina Pierson: BREAKING REPORT: House Intel Committee Finds “No Evidence” of Trump-Russia Collusion. #DUH #MAGA; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SEES 2Q REV. $16.3B +/- $500M, EST. $15.6B; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 06/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: $INTC for $ON rumor circulating; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 03/04/2018 – Acer Announces Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with the Latest Intel Core i+ Processors; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: It’s Already Here; 28/03/2018 – G-7 MINISTERS ISSUE STATEMENTS ON INNOVATION, ARTIFICIAL INTEL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Company owns 6,723 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Rmb Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,438 shares. Jacobs And Ca holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,625 shares. 34.49 million are owned by Morgan Stanley. Janney Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 246,825 shares. Chilton Management Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Legacy Capital invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Brinker Cap stated it has 86,645 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Hodges Cap Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). White Elm Ltd Co owns 196,340 shares or 3.79% of their US portfolio. Franklin Street Nc holds 84,220 shares. Ally Fincl reported 89,000 shares. Monroe Comml Bank Mi holds 0.18% or 6,809 shares. Old Point Tru Fin N A has 0.61% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.43% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Federal ban possible on flavored vaping products – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Minnesota warns on vaping – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tobacco Stocks Rebound As Trump Says ‘We Have To Do Something On Vaping’ – Benzinga” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $156.59M and $253.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO) by 138,276 shares to 28,780 shares, valued at $265,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investment invested in 0.15% or 9,860 shares. Haverford Trust accumulated 135,823 shares. Cadinha & Comm Ltd Liability holds 0.25% or 28,348 shares. 15.72M were accumulated by Macquarie Group Inc. Bessemer invested in 0.15% or 951,488 shares. Westchester Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 4.53% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv invested in 34,540 shares. Milestone Group Inc holds 0.05% or 7,690 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp reported 43,053 shares. Capstone Fincl Advsr invested in 20,686 shares. Sol Mngmt reported 0.53% stake. Wetherby Asset Management reported 0.46% stake. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation owns 58,670 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Co Of America reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 4,463 shares.