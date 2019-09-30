Doliver Capital Advisors Increases Stake in Adobe (ADBE); As Radius Health (RDUS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Rock Springs Capital Management LP Increased Position

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.45 million, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.01. About 376,121 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss/Shr $1.37; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 5.4% Position in Radius Health; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable; 11/04/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – Radius Health Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Abaloparatide Injection for the Treatment of Male Osteoporosis; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: Intends to Appeal and Immediately Seek Re-Examination of CHMP Opinion

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 24.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc bought 1,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 6,136 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81 million, up from 4,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86 million shares traded or 16.15% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $97,396 activity.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Odonate Therapeutics Inc by 15,000 shares to 430,000 shares, valued at $15.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Covetrus Inc by 617,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,231 shares, and cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold RDUS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 35.79 million shares or 21.47% less from 45.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). New York-based Healthcor Management Limited Partnership has invested 1.17% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). 3.50M were accumulated by Blackrock. Citigroup holds 0% or 122,159 shares. Ameriprise holds 95,826 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated accumulated 0% or 290 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 592,466 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 78,840 shares stake. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.50M shares. Knott David M reported 77,269 shares stake. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 0.01% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 558,396 shares. Serv Automobile Association owns 45,484 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 192 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt holds 14,629 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability accumulated 8,451 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Logan Capital Inc holds 25,159 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability owns 139,564 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Brown Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 4,074 shares. De Burlo Gru reported 67,000 shares. Susquehanna International Group Inc Llp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 226,990 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cap Counsel Inc stated it has 20,938 shares or 2.21% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.15% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 7,520 shares. Westpac Bk accumulated 105,307 shares or 0% of the stock. Polar Cap Llp owns 405,277 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems holds 92,406 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Llc holds 983 shares.

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $156.59 million and $253.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO) by 138,276 shares to 28,780 shares, valued at $265,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

