Doliver Capital Advisors Has Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $531,933; Stock Declined; Tech Data (TECD) Stock Value Declined While Horrell Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $1.04 Million

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 22,000 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30M, down from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $102.33. About 184,298 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.60; 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tech Data Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECD); 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: TECH DATA HELPS WEBSTORES SQUEEZE MORE OUT OF ONLINE SHELF SPACE WITH CITRUS

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 36.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc bought 281 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,046 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, up from 765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $860.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.61. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Amazon’s audiobook company is sponsoring a horse named Audible; 30/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos has a “two pizza rule” that helps him to banish unnecessary gatherings from his schedule; 30/03/2018 – It will also be Amazon Prime; 20/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive health team talking with AARP about making products for older people; 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Faces Berlin Protest From Merkel’s Coalition Partner; 07/05/2018 – Amazon.com, Inc. Announces Commencement of Offer to Exchange Certain Outstanding Unregistered Notes for New Registered Notes; 16/03/2018 – The deal could help Walmart enter the Indian retail market and also bolster Flipkart’s efforts to compete with Amazon; 30/04/2018 – Forbes: Poll: Amazon Is Pushing Its ‘Prime’ Luck With 20% Membership Price Hike; 14/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Amazon CTO Says Voice Interface Is Ready for Work

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tech Data Appoints Jaideep Malhotra to President, Asia Pacific and Global Computing Components – Business Wire” on January 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 70% – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Tech Data Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results – Business Wire” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MFGP, NTNX, ANF and GES among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tech Data Stock Popped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04M and $205.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) by 15,000 shares to 155,000 shares, valued at $4.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 62,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Ribbon Communication.

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.98 earnings per share, down 1.32% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.02 per share. TECD’s profit will be $106.09M for 8.58 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold TECD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 35.85 million shares or 1.16% more from 35.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bowling Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.32% or 18,991 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc owns 221,261 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Corporation reported 278,877 shares. 141,472 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. 48,000 are owned by Eulav Asset Mngmt. Guggenheim Cap Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 10,772 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 6,287 shares stake. Ww Asset Management Incorporated invested in 3,902 shares. C M Bidwell Associate Limited holds 0.09% or 820 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Lp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). 9,300 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Jennison Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 8,104 shares. Hennessy Advsr invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Clark Estates Incorporated Ny invested in 0.6% or 36,000 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Google – The Motley Fool” on September 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Two Types of Streaming “Hubs” and Why They Matter – Nasdaq” published on September 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon launches Music HD plan – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Probed by U.S. Antitrust Officials Over Marketplace – Live Trading News” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon hardware event coming Sept. 25 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 144 are owned by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc. Glaxis Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 2,000 shares. Macroview Inv Management Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com owns 4,119 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth owns 1,877 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Ajo Lp holds 37,012 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtnrs Ltd Company stated it has 1,439 shares. C M Bidwell Ltd holds 441 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Moreover, Horan Capital Mgmt has 7.83% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cahill Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 133 shares. Lvm Cap Mgmt Mi holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 227 shares. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas invested in 3.48% or 24,170 shares. Horizon Services Limited Liability invested in 191 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Pnc Fincl owns 297,735 shares. Matrix Asset holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 179 shares.