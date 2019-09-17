Doliver Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Altria Group (MO) Position by $964,722; Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Shares Declined While Banc Funds Co Boosted by $1.27 Million Its Stake

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 30.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc sold 20,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 47,545 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, down from 68,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.45. About 7.47M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) by 5.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 105,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.83% . The hedge fund held 1.97 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.18M, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Old Second Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.83. About 28,537 shares traded. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has declined 13.55% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $5,317 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 9 investors sold OSBC shares while 37 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 19.38 million shares or 0.50% more from 19.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny accumulated 10,011 shares. Atwood Palmer stated it has 1,780 shares. 404 are owned by Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc). Pnc Svcs Gp holds 0% or 75 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has 0% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Vigilant Capital Management Ltd Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Ameritas Inv Prtn holds 11,340 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt has 507,727 shares. Boston Ptnrs has 0% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 4,596 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 69,040 shares. Millennium Management has invested 0% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 155,900 shares. Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc has 0.06% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Comerica Bank has 91,901 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westbury Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WBB) by 55,000 shares to 252,670 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in County Financial Group Inc. by 9,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,612 shares, and cut its stake in Level One Bancorp Inc..

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $156.59M and $253.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 46,261 shares to 47,261 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,126 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Saratoga And Management reported 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Bridgecreek Investment Limited Company has 0.37% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 37,125 shares. Hyman Charles D has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership owns 129,450 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.07% or 9,690 shares. Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.07% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). First Comml Bank reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Korea has 0.15% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hikari Pwr Ltd has 245,770 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Sequoia Financial Advisors Ltd Co invested 0.07% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 4,195 shares in its portfolio. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma invested in 0.02% or 5,220 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.53% stake. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Company, Oregon-based fund reported 4,850 shares. Smith Moore owns 26,177 shares.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13B for 9.09 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.