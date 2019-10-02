Doliver Capital Advisors Has Increased Position in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by $395,620; Susquehanna International Group Llp Has Lowered Its Assembly Biosciences (Call) (ASMB) Position by $1.82 Million

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (Call) (ASMB) by 92.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 140,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 11,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $155,000, down from 151,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.29% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 323,464 shares traded or 18.96% up from the average. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL); 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc bought 755 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 3,518 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85M, up from 2,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $11.33 during the last trading session, reaching $528.6. About 464,410 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Partners Lc has invested 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has 4,393 shares. Davis R M holds 0.01% or 519 shares. Counselors Inc holds 0.08% or 3,579 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Lc has invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 9,364 shares. Moreover, Transamerica Financial Advisors has 0.14% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Texas Yale Cap holds 0.02% or 525 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited has 0.03% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 572 shares. 3,254 are owned by Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of. J Goldman & Co Ltd Partnership holds 0.44% or 12,056 shares. D E Shaw And owns 13,803 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. City Company has 42 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 15,429 shares. Paradigm Inc Ny holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 2,000 shares.

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $156.59M and $253.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSG) by 8,679 shares to 282,790 shares, valued at $17.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $272.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CERN) by 76,200 shares to 345,100 shares, valued at $25.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (Put) (SPXL) by 522,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 634,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr.

